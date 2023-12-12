Believe it or not, the current Porsche Macan has been around for almost ten years. Although it received no fewer than two major facelifts during that time, it is difficult to deny that the model is already on its last legs. There is a reason for this, because Porsche has had its work cut out for the successor to the SUV. It will be purely electric and, together with, say, the Audi Q6 e-tron, will be based on the new PPE platform. However, that platform has already suffered considerable delays… But that will soon come to an end.

Porsche has just issued a very serious tease to get us excited about the arrival of the electric Macan. They simply show the complete interior in full glory, which in terms of layout fits in nicely with the Taycan, but perhaps especially the recently unveiled Panamera and Cayenne facelift. So count on a sleek layout where the lever for the drivetrain no longer has a place in the center console, but on the dashboard next to the steering wheel. This leaves room in the center console for a set of physical buttons, but that is of course not the only thing you use to operate the infotainment… On the contrary.

The electric Macan has no fewer than three screens, or even four if you calculate a little generously. Take a look: behind the steering wheel is a digital driver’s display measuring 12.6 inches in diameter. In the center of the dashboard you will find a 10.9-inch infotainment screen and in front of the passenger there is an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen to stream videos without the driver being able to watch. So there are already three, and then Porsche is also talking about a head-up display that can project an image of – hold on – 87 inches on the windshield to immerse you in the augmented reality.

Audi figures, Porsche driving behavior

The Macan EV is the first Porsche ever to rely on software from Android Automotive for all its infotainment, so the system needs to get used to it just as quickly as your new smartphone. That is not the only area in which the new Macan becomes a technology battleship because although Porsche remains vague, the specifications sound promising. For example, count on “more than 600 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque” for the top version, which offers two electric motors. These work together Taycan-style with a two-speed gearbox to enable high top speeds. Speaking of speed: the Macan EV should also charge its battery of “approximately 100 kWh” quite quickly thanks to an 800V architecture and a fast charging capacity of 270 kW… Indeed: just like the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron.

The basic version also has two electric motors, although the rear one produces slightly less horsepower. We do not yet know how big the difference is, but Porsche does reveal that the standard Macan EV has steel springs and electronically controlled dampers, while the top version has air suspension. The latter also has an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, but more details will have to wait until the unveiling. However, that should not last long: Porsche is talking about a launch in early 2024.