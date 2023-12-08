Everyone is gradually having to plug in, including niche manufacturers. They already realized this at Caterham, for example, where they gave a foretaste of an electric future with the Project V. That future looked completely different from what we were used to from the British, because the Project V broke completely with all other Caterhams not only in terms of drivetrain but also in terms of design. However, the latter is not entirely necessary, or at least not if it were up to the other British manufacturer of light sports cars.

Extra peppery

Morgan has now also given a foretaste of his electric vision of the future and if we had not mentioned that, you probably wouldn’t have looked twice. This XP-1 still looks like a Morgan Super3 – although that tricycle in itself is of course special enough to look at. Yet Morgan has managed to reduce air resistance by as much as 33 percent thanks to different fenders and a modified underbody. It is also noticeable that the nose is now completely closed, because otherwise you would naturally catch a glimpse of the 1.5-liter Ford three-cylinder.

In the case of the XP-1, this has made way for a single electric motor that, according to Morgan, fits nicely within the housing of the usual transmission. The new powertrain produces 136 hp, making it considerably more powerful than the 82 hp version with a pop-up engine. The electric motor draws its power from a 33 kWh battery and according to Morgan you should be able to drive about 240 kilometers. Not bad for such a small battery pack, because as befits a Morgan, this XP-1 is still remarkably light.

Minder and 700 kilograms

Morgan promises that this prototype weighs less than 700 kilograms, making it weigh at most about 60 kilos more than the regular Super3. To keep those extra pounds under control, the British have installed a set of new dampers under the XP-1. Combine all that with the extra power and you can imagine that this tricycle will be a fun rip-off, although we are not allowed to know anything about its performance yet. Morgan only reveals that there will be four different driving modes, which are depicted in a wonderfully unique way on the screen using cayenne peppers.

So far this all sounds quite finished, although Morgan has not yet said a word about a production version. Perhaps they do that for their own safety because it would not be the first time that the British have had to stop an electrical project. For example, Morgan showed a ‘Plus E’ more than ten years ago that never made it onto public roads, and the same fate awaited the ‘EV3’ that wanted to electrify the previous three-wheeler in 2018. So let’s hope that Morgan will succeed this time with this XP-1.