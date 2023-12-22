Lancia is on the eve of its resurrection. The brand promises to launch three electric cars in the coming years, starting with a new Ypsilon. This also includes a brand new design language and we were already introduced to the snout of that hatchback, which made its living from the Pu+Ra HPE Concept. Inside, the emphasis is on homeliness, and that does not stop at the design table that we saw earlier.

Living room in Italian

Lancia has once again shared a teaser of the interior of the new Ypsilon, and here too we don't immediately know what we are looking at. We see some kind of dish that is clearly floating above the touch screen and has 'SALA' printed on it. The Italians explain that this means 'living room' in their language, but that is not the only reason why that inscription is there. This is also Lancia's abbreviation for 'Sound Air Light Augmentation', the name of their new infotainment system. According to the brand, it will have its own, personalizable interface through which you can control the car's environment – indeed, as is the case with infotainment systems. In that respect, the illuminated dish is somewhat reminiscent of the modules of connected home automation systems à la Google Home Assistant, because that is also a thing of the past these days.

If you combine this with the previous image of the interior, you get the impression that the new Ypsilon will be quite a special car, especially if you order it as an 'Edizione Limitata Cassina' launch edition. That is also the version we see here, and it is decorated on the inside by furniture maker Cassina. It will simply share its drivetrain with the other Ypsilons, or at least the electric models. For example, the Lancia will be placed on the CMP platform of, say, the Jeep Avenger and DS 3, which, in addition to mild hybrid petrol engines, also allows for an electric drivetrain with about 400 kilometers of driving range. We'll learn all about it in February 2024.