Serbia, the progressive party wins the parliamentary elections with 49.8% of the votes

The coalition of the Serbian Progressive Party (Sns) of the president Aleksandar Vucic obtains 49.84 percent in the parliamentary elections, while the opposition bloc “Serbia against violence” stood at 20.14 percent. The Election Commission reported this, citing data after the counting of 50.41 percent of the ballots. Early elections for the Serbian Parliament and municipal elections were held on Sunday in 65 cities and regions, including Belgrade and the autonomous region of Vojvodina. Agenzia Nova reports it.

READ ALSO: Israel: “Largest Hamas tunnel discovered”. Ceasefire, pressing UN

According to data published by the Election Commission on the basis of counting results in 4,171 of the 8,273 polling stations, the coalition “Aleksandar Vucic – Serbia must not stop” is leading the parliamentary elections. with 49.48 percent of the votes. To the second place there are its main competitors: the opposition bloc “Serbia against violence” by 20.14 percent. To the third place stands the Serbian Socialist Party, which is part of the outgoing government coalition of First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and his partners, with 7.1 percent. The coalition that supports the Serbian Progressive Party “will have an absolute majority in Parliament”: 128, 129 or 130 out of 250 seats, Vucic said earlier at the SNS electoral headquarters.

The president also said he expects that Belgrade continues its path towards the European Union and that the difficult negotiations on the Kosovo issue continue after the elections. With Vucic, the president of the Republic of Srpska, the Serbian entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik and the president of the Parliament of Montenegro Andrija Mandic, as well as various members of the government and representatives of the SNS, also took to the stage to celebrate the victory in the elections. .

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic for the victory of the Serbian Progress Party (SNS) in the legislative elections held on Sunday. “Serbia will not stop! Congratulations to President Vucic and the members of his list for the clear electoral victory”, wrote Orban on X.

Subscribe to the newsletter