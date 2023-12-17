FromSoftware is pending the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion, which will add new weapons, bosses, missions, locations, story, equipment and general content to the title. Apparently, the wait will not be long, as the studio would have prepared a couple of surprises to celebrate the next 2nd anniversary of the game.

Since the announcement of the expansion, those responsible for the project have not shared many details regarding the plot or its release window beyond the fact that it would be similar to the Bloodborne DLC.

When will the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree DLC come out?

Not to mention, clues have just emerged that indicate that, despite the fact that the news regarding the DLC has not been abundant, It could be closer than you imagine..

This week images were discovered that indicated a collaboration between the owner of ELDEN RING, Bandai Namco Entertinamentand the video game accessories manufacturing company Thrustmaster to launch controls with character design Malenia y Rannias well as the franchise ELDEN RING in general.

According to the templates, the last control would go on sale in February 2024 to coincide with the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree. That said, it is then suggested that the DLC will be available starting that same month, which is curious, since so far neither Bandai Namco Entertainment nor FromSoftware have spoken about it.

FromSoftware will apparently expand the lore of ELDEN RING with 2 DLC

Will ELDEN RING have more DLC besides Shadow of the Erdtree?

The most interesting thing is that the controls Malenia y Ranni reveal that FromSoftware would be preparing a DLC apart from Shadow of the Erdtreesince the image indicates that its launch would be scheduled for 2025 to coincide with the premiere of a “new expansion“or content”clave“.

The record in question was found in the Filipino store Datablitzand is no longer available, but there is evidence of the error (via Wario64). It is important to mention that many pages with the images of the supposed collaboration were eliminated (via reddit), which made many think it is true.

This should not be surprising, since the games Souls from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment usually have 2 pieces of DLC expansion, as happened with Dark Souls II y Dark Souls III. It is not ruled out that the announcement of both the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree as the development of the new expansion occurs within the framework of the 2nd anniversary of ELDEN RINGin February 2024.

ELDEN RING debuted on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

