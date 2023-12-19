ELDEN RING is one of the best video games of all time and like every FromSoftware game, its story and details are scattered throughout its gloomy worlds, there is no guiding line. As a creative product, this Souls is one of the most attractive and you will soon be able to learn more about it thanks to its official art book.

Related video: ELDEN RING and the story of its creators: FromSoftware

Pre-sale of the official ELDEN RING art book begins

Amazon Mexico began with the pre-sale of ELDEN RING: Official Art Book from Editorial Panini that will arrive on January 17, 2024. According to the information, it is a book in 2 volumes in hardcover with more than 800 pages that They include art and details from around the world created by FromSoftware to shape ELDEN RING. In terms of authorship, it was left to Shusuke Toyoshima and Yohei Tatara.

The pre-sale price of ELDEN RING: Official Art Book is $1,380 MXN and both the sale and shipping are from Amazon Mexico, so your purchase is protected.

ELDEN RING: Official Art Book

In this regard, the description of this product states: “includes illustrations of the available classes, NPCs, bosses, maps, weapons, enemies, weapons, objects and everything that makes up the world of the Middle Lands. Concept, development art of the large claustrophobic, open-world dungeons, the game's numerous characters and armor.”

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers you are looking for for the Christmas season, including the gift lists that we prepare:

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Why is ELDEN RING so successful?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News