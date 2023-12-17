The long-awaited first DLC for Elden Ring could arrive sooner than you imagine.

Elden Ring was crowned Best Game of the Year during its launch.

One of the most awarded games in its release year has been Elden Ring. Since it came to light, millions of players have entered the Between Lands in search of peace, although all they have found is enemies and death. On this occasion, it seems that a small leak has been able to advance the date on which the first DLC of the game will be presented and this would be during the month of February 2024. It won't be long.

Some of you will think that perhaps it is strange that being so close, the company has not shown anything during The Game Awards gala, however, that is not the case. The announcements that this developer usually makes are for new titles, not downloadable content, therefore the hope that it will arrive soon is still present. Earlier this month, FromSoftware talked about the DLC commenting that it was still a little while away from its release, perhaps February is the key date.

Elden Ring could release its DLC in a couple of months

This information has been collected in a Twitter post made by the user Ziostorm1. Apparently, the retailer Datablitz could have leaked this date by mistake, as usual, that information has already been removed from the internet, so now there is no more evidence in this regard than what you can see just below these lines. If you're looking forward to this new content for Elden Ring, pay attention, because it could be very close. But as always, we tell you that this is not official informationso you will have to take it with a grain of salt and wait for confirmations from the developer itself.

There is a new collab between Elden Ring and a controller company clebrating the release of “Shadow of the Erdtree.”

This claims that they can be synced with the DLC release on Elden Ring’s Anniversary, which is February 25th.

The page has since been taken down. pic.twitter.com/tG8KoFwAJ4 — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) December 15, 2023

As you have seen, there are some images to take as a reference, although it is not known how long it will take to remove them from absolutely all sites. Elden Ring became the Game of the Year, something that shows the great quality that the title hadOf course, its DLC is expected to be up to par and offer its users new fights and enemies that will make you pull your hair out. Get ready for this new journey.

You already know that the difficulty is high, in fact even unfair at times. Even a player who was playing a no-hit game has lost due to a curious bug that the game has presented. Logically, the enemy has not dealt him a single blow, but has killed him without any kind of contemplation. This new DLC is sure to be just as brutal, if not worse, so tread carefully.

