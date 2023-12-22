What games not released in 2023 have been the most played this year? Well we already have the results thanks to HowLongToBeat statistics. Elden Ring captains a handful of masterpieces.

The year 2023 ends and with it a fantastic year where we have been receiving great games almost daily. Now it's time to review the statistics of what he has left us and we have to say that HowLongToBeat has shared a really ingenious top with Elden Ring as the protagonist.

The well-known video game metrics website has revealed the list of games that have not been released in 2023 most played during the year. Despite having had countless quality releases such as Baldur's Gate 3 or Alan Wake 2, older titles continue to triumph.

The top 10 is led by Elden Ring (GOTY 2022), but the list also includes a few games that are much older. The ones that are most surprising are those from 2007 and that is that Bioshock and Portal They sneak into the list.

In it we also find well-known open world games that are capable of providing dozens and dozens of hours of entertainment and some classics that are already considered masterpieces such as Hollow Knight.

Perhaps it is surprising that Cyberpunk 2077 is not higher, given that this same year it received the 2.0 update with a huge number of improvements and also the great Phantom Liberty expansion. We leave you the complete list:

The 10 games not released in 2023 most played this year

Elden Ring Portal 2 Portal Cyberpunk 2077 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2 Hollow Knight Tomb Raider God of War Bioshock

The website has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have been the most completed games of 2023 and that Redfall and many others have been the most abandoned titles of the year.

The website has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have been the most completed games of 2023 and that Redfall and many others have been the most abandoned titles of the year. Have you played Elden Ring this 2023?

