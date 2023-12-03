Although Bloodborne is one of FromSoftware’s most acclaimed games, the studio has not worked on the franchise again. However, its influence will be indelible in its history and the new content of ELDEN RING will have a similarity to that of Bloodborne.

This week the PlayStation Partner Awardswhich, as its name suggests, is a ceremony with which Sony recognizes the best titles of the year that came to the PlayStation ecosystem by external or multiplatform development studies. FromSoftware was present at the ceremony and spoke about the next ELDEN RING DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

ELDEN RING will share a feature with Bloodborne

The interesting thing is that the person in charge of communication at the Japanese studio, Yasuhiro Kitaowas questioned about the development of Shadow of the Erdtree and confessed that this DLC for ELDEN RING It will be similar to Bloodbornein the sense that it will offer “new battles and new characters“.

The bad news is that the DLC is “still far away,” which is why he couldn’t share new information about it. However, Kitao invited us to expect “new things” (via Game Watch).

In case you missed it: PlayStation would be preparing a Bloodborne movie.

In case you don’t remember and without getting into spoiler territory, the only story DLC that Bloodborne received was The Old Hunterswhich told a story prior to the events of the original game and, of course, enriched the universe of the franchise.

Thus, Shadow of the Erdtree is expected to do something similar and go back in time to tell secrets of some characters that are present in the original game. Unfortunately, there is only speculation, because when Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the DLC it did not present a trailer or share plot details.

We will keep you informed.

What stories from the Middle Lands’ distant past will Shadow of the Erdtree tell?

What do you hope to see in the ELDEN RING DLC? Tell us in the comments.

ELDEN RING debuted on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh! by ELDEN RING

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News