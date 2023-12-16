The Challenge is warming up for a new season that will arrive very soon on Antena 3 and that promises to be just as intense and exciting as the previous one, in which Ana Guerra was crowned the winner of the edition.

The program, presented by Roberto Leal, tests eight celebrities who will face some very demanding challenges. Who will be the new contestants who will face Apnea and dozens of other tests?

On the women's side, we have several artists, actresses and models. Mar Flores, Chenoa, Mónica Cruz and Marta Díaz will fight to be the next contestant to succeed the current champion Ana Guerra.

On the men's side, we will have businessmen, actors, presenters and a lot of humor. Pablo Castellano, Adrián Lastra, Pepe Navarro and Mario Vaquerizo will give everything to be the new champion of El Desafío.

Very soon, don't miss the premiere of the fourth edition of El Desafío on Antena 3.