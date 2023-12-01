If you need to renew your old laptop for a more current model that offers great features for basic day-to-day use, whether for work or study, and you don’t want to spend a large amount of money, now at The English Court you have this discounted HP 15s-fc0010ns at a historic minimum price of 399 euros.

Portátil HP 15s-fc0010ns, Ryzen 3, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15,6″, W11

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Comprar portátil HP 15s-fc0010ns the best price





This brand laptop HP It has a recommended price of 529 euros, although now you can find it with a discount of 130 euros which leaves it cheaper than ever at El Corte Inglés, staying at a tight 399 euros. In addition, its shipping is completely free or you can pick it up at your nearest store at no additional cost, as long as it is available.

He HP 15s-fc0010ns It is an economical laptop ideal for carrying out work or study tasks on a daily basis. Count with one 15.6 inch anti-reflective SVA panel that offers us a resolution Full HDa rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 250 nits.

Regarding its hardware, it has a procesador AMD Ryzen 3 7320Uintegrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphicsa memory RAM LPDDR5 de 8 GB and a storage unit 512 GB SSD. All this accompanied by a Windows 11 Home operating system already pre-installed.

Other notable features of this model is the incorporation of a webcam HP True Vision HD with privacy shutter and a built-in dual microphone. And in terms of connectivity it includes WiFi 6Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, others two USB-A portsand HDMI 1.4b and a 3.5 mm jack output to connect headphones or microphone. All this with a light weight of 1.59 Kg.

