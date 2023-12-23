Like every week, at El Corte Inglés we can find a good selection of discounts both in store and online. This week's gifts can also be used for those who at this point have not yet decided on a gift for family and friends. We see some highlights.

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED UX3402





It is ASUS Zenbook It cost 1,299 euros at El Corte Inglés, but with the reduction of 274 eurosits price drops to 925.25 euros with completely free shipping until the 25th of this month.

It is a laptop with a screen 14-inch OLED with WQXGA+ resolution, 90 Hz of refreshment and 400 nits of brightness. Mount the processor Intel Core i7 13th generation with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Has a 16GB RAM and a storage 512 GB SSD.

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED UX3402VA-KM005W Intel Evo Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB SSD/14″

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

LG QNED756RA





This smart TV LG Before, it cost 1,999 euros in El Corte Inglés. Now, with a discount of 850 eurosits price remains at 1,149 euros with free shipping.

This is a television 75 inches UHD 4K, 60 Hz refreshment and LED backlit panel. It has WebOS 23 as an operating system and with a sound power of 20 W. Among its ports, we find two USB 2.0 and four HDMI 2.0.

TV QNED 189 cm (75″) LG 75QNED756 4K, HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus, Smart TV, webOS23

De'Longhi Dynamics ECAM350.55





This De'Longhi It has an official price of 1,039 euros at El Corte Inglés. Now, the reduction of 450 euros It leaves it at the current 589 euros with shipping at no additional cost.

We are looking at a superautomatic machine with a water tank with a capacity of 1.8 liters and with container for coffee beans 300 grams. It includes a milk container on which the integrated frother falls that facilitates automatic frothing and has a conical grinder which guarantees a more uniform grind. Its pressure is 15 bares and has a power of 1.450 W. As we already mentioned in our guide on the best coffee makers on the market and their different types, super-automatic machines can be used by those who are somewhat demanding with their coffee and who prioritize speed and convenience.

De'longhi – Super-automatic coffee maker, cappuccino function, black

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+





It is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ It cost 499.90 euros at El Corte Inglés. The actual discount of 130 euros It leaves it at 369.90 euros with shipping at no added cost.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a smartphone with a screen OLED of 6.67 inches with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of brightness. Mount the processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 con 8GB RAM y 256 GB storage. Your operating system is Android 12.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 8GB/ 256GB/ 6.67″/ 5G/ Blanco Polar

JBL Tune 660





These headphones JBL They cost 99.99 euros at El Corte Inglés, but now price drops by 40 euros and they can be ours for 59.99 euros.

They are closed-back wireless headphones that connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to44 hours of autonomy with active noise cancellationtime taken with different loads through USB-C. Son compatibles con Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri y Google Assistant.

JBL Tune 660NC On-Ear Anc Headphones 55h Running Time Foldable Lightweight Bluetooth

