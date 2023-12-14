Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the classic Suikoden-style JRPG, shows all its new features in a 6-minute trailer: it will be one of the role-playing games of 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be one of the great JRPGs of next year, a spiritual successor to Suikoden with the same developers, which was funded by Kickstarter until it caught the attention of 505 Gameswhich will publish it in April.

Today, 505 Games and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios have released an “overview” trailer summarizing all of the game's main features in six minutes.

It's about a Very classic JRPG with 3D backgrounds and 2D sprites, with the particularity that we can recruit a hundred unique characters, all of them playable, in an exciting story that we can play on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from April 23, 2024.

The functions of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Cronicle Hundred Heroes is a turn-based JRPG, in which you control a team of six, but during the adventure you can recruit many more: they are heroes who join your quest to save the world of Allraan.

Although the best will be the combats, this trailer reveals features of facility creation and resource managementto which you can assign heroes to get help in your campaigns.

Behind Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes are Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I and II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I and IV), who left Konami and decided to make a new RPG with modernized mechanics but in a classic style financed by Kickstarter, which raised 4.5 million dollars, the third game financed by crowdfunding that got the most money.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be out on April 23, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC, and from day one it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Currently you can play the prequel Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (which was part of the Kickstarter goals) and it is a 2D action game, with role-playing elements.