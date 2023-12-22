Eiji Aonuma, producer of Zelda, made some statements about “linear games” that angered fans, but these words could have been misinterpreted.

Eiji Aonumathe producer of the saga Zelda (director of Ocarina of Time and many others, and recently producer of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom) is one of Nintendo's most respected creatives, although one of his latest statements sparked controversy.

In an interview with IGN, he said that the linear games of the Zelda saga (all up to Breath of the Wild and its open world structure) were “games from the past“. Did he really say it?

Aonuma's words They aroused rejection in many fansas well as some very angry videos, like Arlo's, causing quite a bit of division and unrest in a community that should be united celebrating the success of Tears of the Kingdom.

But a closer analysis of Aonuma's words, from a linguistic point of view, suggests that his words may have been misinterpreted in the translation of the interview from Japanese to English…

Aonuma misunderstood for his words about linear games?

That's what they maintain, at least, in Automaton. They point out that at no point does Aonuma (neither in the Japanese words nor IGN's English translation) say that “linear games are a thing of the past“.

It is the concept of “linearity” that has confused the most. Aonuma does not talk about linear games as a general concept, but instead specifies “games in which you need to follow a specific set of steps or complete tasks in a very set order and that cannot be played in any way other than according to the order.” established”.

All the controversy arises from fans who miss the Zelda model of the past, and Aonuma is quite frank about that: “I think our psychology makes us want what we no longer have and, of course, I also feel a certain nostalgia for this past trend.

But he adds that does not understand the desire of players to return to games that restricted their path, when now there is much more freedom.

That doesn't mean the next Zelda are not going to be “linear” or have a clear story and plot line. And Aonuma differentiates between what we understand as “linear” games and games that he calls “with an established order.”

Games like Zelda Breath of the Wild y Zelda Tears of the Kingdom They don't follow a set order, but they are “linear” in the sense that there is a clear progression in the story, they just leave the player free to discover it.

What is clear is that the next Zelda will continue to have an open world structure with a lot of freedom for the player to discover the correct path to follow. Whether longer dungeons will return is another story. But what he won't have is Tears of the Kingdom's best ability…