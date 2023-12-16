You already know, the news continues in relation to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming in this case from an interview with Polygon.

It seems that after this game a Zelda Maker. You already know that Nintendo captivated fans with Super Mario Maker, allowing the creation of levels. Although the idea spread to similar independent games for Zelda, Eiji Aonuma Nintendo, in this interview with Polygon, dismisses the idea of ​​an official Zelda Maker.

Aonuma emphasizes that in games like Tears of the Kingdom, creativity should not be made a requirement. The philosophy is to offer elements that inspire creativity without imposing it. He considers it essential that games allow for multiple approaches without forcing creativity from scratch. In The Legend of Zelda, they don't want to force people to build from scratch, preferring to offer variety in gameplay without requiring crafting as a core element. It seems like there is little chance!

