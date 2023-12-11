The producer of The Legend of Zelda series, Eiji Aonuma, in an interview with IGN shared his opinion about the future of the franchise after the success of Tears of the Kingdom and commented on the fans who would like to return to the formula more linear that we saw in previous games.

The last two games in the series: Breath of The Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, have been a huge change for Zelda games by becoming open world games, with lots of exploration and things to do in the gigantic world of Hyrule. , which have made them a commercial success, receiving a lot of praise from fans and nominations as the best games of their respective years. Given this, the producer has already warned that this will be the path for the next games to come

You can also read: Professor uses TLoZ: Tears of the Kingdom to teach his machine design and engineering classes at the university

Although the franchise is perhaps in the best moment in its history, nostalgic players have commented through social networks and other spaces that they would like to return to the style of games like Wind Waker, Skyward Sword or Twilight Princess, which did not have as much. exploration, but they are still very loved and praised by the community.

Given this, Aonuma gave his opinion on the matter: “It’s interesting when I hear that they prefer the previous installments because he asked me ‘why do you want to go back to a type of game that is more limited or more restrictive in the different ways you can play?’ But I understand that desire we have for nostalgia, so I understand it from that perspective.”

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

In another question, the creative went deeper into this thought since he thinks that games where you have to follow instructions in a very specific order to achieve a goal are already a thing of the past. “Today’s video games are those that accept the players’ own decisions and give them the freedom to proceed in a more flexible way. “I completely agree that that is our work philosophy, but as a producer, I admit that this requires additional development costs,” he stated.

In addition to that, he was consulted about the possibility of Princess Zelda being playable in an upcoming game in the main saga, before the release of Tears of the Kingdom, many speculated from the trailers that in this game we could control her, although this was not the case. in the end. “I think there’s always room to think about something like that and Zelda’s role and I think there’s some chance of it happening in the future.”

Finally, he also gave his perspective on the chronology of the saga, a very important aspect for some fans when interpreting the history of each game. Although, Aounuma commented that this is not something he is very interested in.

“Personally, I don’t like to give much relevance to the chronology of the series. Because, from a design perspective, that can lock us in and limit where we want to take the story as long as we continue making games. So I think it’s better for people to interpret it in their own way.”

What do you think of the creative’s comments, are you more of a classic style or do you prefer this new direction?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord