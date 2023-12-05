Between Monday and Tuesday at least eight people died in south-east India due to heavy rains caused by the arrival of Cyclone Michaung. The deaths were caused by floods in the city of Chennai, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The cyclone is expected to head northwards in the next few hours, along the coasts of the state of Andhra Pradesh. As a precaution, nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas of the state, and local authorities have said that another 21,000 people could be evacuated depending on the intensity of the cyclone’s arrival.