Since the program began, it was predicted that something historic could happen. The contestants had been stunned by the hunger for victory with which the guests arrived.

This ambition and competitive spirit has been transmitted to the applicants, who were clear that they were going to give everything they had to try to win the 1,270,000 euro jackpot. Proof of this has been the caution with which they faced the questions.

None of them wanted to fail, so the risk they were taking was minimal. However, a good streak by Óscar has left his rival far behind and forced to score seven hits to tie the duel.

Finally, Moisés has achieved a historic feat by marking eight consecutive words in green, playing alone and without failing. This has given him the victory in a Rosco that will go down in history. Press play to see this great moment!