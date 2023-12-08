EIB, European Investment Bank

Well, here’s who the new president is: the Spanish Calvino has been chosen

The delicate game for the has ended presidency of the EIBthe new head of European Investment Bank she will be the Spanish vice prime minister Nadia Calvino. The election took place this morning and she will therefore replace the German Werner Hoyer from 1 January 2024. Calvino prevailed in the race for the EIB presidency, against the other favorite Margrethe Vestager and also against the Italian Daniele Francoformer Government Minister of Economy Draghi. After “intense consultations“, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent is explained by sources close to the selection process Van Peteghem (at the helm of the EIB on duty) informed on the selection process the governors of the institution, i.e Finance ministers of the 27and all candidates proposing the name of Calvin for the presidency.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro SánchezI had already anticipated the news yesterday. Stating that “tomorrow it could be a good day” for Spain with the probable choice of the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvin, at the helm of the European Investment Bank (EIB). “AND a very important institution when it comes to channeling economic resources for investments linked to European funds. I have great affection and respect for her. It is important to have women in positions of power,” Sanchez continued in an interview with “Antea 3”.

