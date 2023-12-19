loading…

Egyptian soldiers stand guard with armored vehicles. Photo/AP

CAIRO – Egypt rejects the deployment of joint Egyptian-Israeli troops in the Philadelphia axis near the border with the Gaza Strip.

This refusal was revealed by Israeli media reports on Monday (18/12/2023), reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Israel's recent bombing of the Philadelphia axis has angered Cairo, especially because the area is subject to a bilateral agreement that requires prior permission before carrying out any military action,” said a report by Israel's public broadcaster, KAN.

Egyptian officials fear that any Israeli military operation in the region will have a direct impact on the situation in the Sinai Peninsula.

“Cairo has repeatedly emphasized that there are no tunnels in this area,” said the KAN report.

The same problem was also raised in a recent discussion held by Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar with Egyptian officials, according to the broadcaster.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian or Israeli authorities regarding the report.

The Philadelphia Axis is a narrow strip within the Gaza Strip, stretching for 14 km (8.7 miles) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.

Israel Army Radio reported Sunday that Tel Aviv plans to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.