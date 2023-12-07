Konami presented the new eFootball 2024 update that introduces the My League game modeamong other new features.

In My League users they will play against the AI ​​one season at a time using their Dream Team. Users will be able to add players on loan from the selected team in the league to their team. The matches will also be characterized by variable weather that will reflect the atmospheric conditions of the city where the match is played, but also by special celebrations, reserved for those who win the trophy by reaching the top of the rankings. This game mode can be played as many times as you want: it will be possible to change leagues after completing the season.

Among the other innovations it stands out the expansion of the Co-op mode, updated to allow users to have fun alone or with friends. It will be possible to join other solo players to create teams of three and have fun together. Players will be able to interact in-game using emojis to react to events during matches. Furthermore, from 7 to 21 December, all those who play in Co-op mode will be able to receive exclusive prizes, including 4 Skill Training Programs useful for improving their Dream Teams.

