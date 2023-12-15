One may think that one is in the future either because one is using technologies that have yet to arrive or because one has the sensation of moving faster than time. Both arguments would serve to explain, exaggerating a little, the experience of use with the Eero Max 7 that we have analyzed in Xataka.

This new and powerful router from Amazon It is one of the few on the market to already bet on Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. But it is not the only incredible thing about this eero Max 7. The power, compatibility with connected home standards and very sophisticated software complete solid arguments for whoever is willing to pay the 700 euros that the unit costs.

eero Max 7 technical specifications

Eero Max 7

Wi-Fi standards

Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)

number of spokes

Tri-band

Supported channels

2,4 GHz: 1-13

5 GHz: 36-64, 100-144 y 149-165

6 GHz: 1-233

MIMO

2×2, 4×4, 4×4 MU y SU-MIMO

channel width

20, 40, 80, 160, 240 and 320 MHz

security

WPA2-PSK, WPA3-Personal transition mode

antennas

2,4 GHz: 2×2

5 GHz: 4×4

6 GHz: 4×4

connected home

Zigbee, Thread, Matter

Alexa

connectivity

Two 10GbE auto-sensing ports and two 2.5GbE auto-sensing ports for WAN or LAN connectivity

dimensions

183,90 x 221,89 x 89,90 mm

precio

699,99 euros

A design ready for any corner of the house

With the new eero Max 7 from Amazon, the company of the most well-known online store in the world raises the level of its mesh routers for the home. Just look at the design.

Los Eero Max 7 They are not the discreet and small mesh routers that we recently put to the test nor the compact models of the previous generation. Now they are larger, more powerful but equally well designed devices. With taste and the idea that we can place them, if we want, as another element of decoration in the living room.

Despite its power and performance, the design has been taken care of so that we can place it wherever we want in the home or office.

The eero Max 7, 22 cm high, maintains soft and rounded shapes, where there are no external antennas. And there are a total of 10 that this new model of the family has.





The interior of this Mesh router hides a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 processor supported by 2 GB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. Of its interior antennas, two are dedicated to the 2.4 GHz band and the rest are for the 5 and 6 GHz bands (four for each of them).

This mesh router is a Wi-Fi 7 device (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) that is theoretically capable of reaching Up to 9.4 Gb/s wired and 4.3 Gb/s wireless. For now there are very few devices compatible with connectivity Wi-Fi 7 and not many homes have fiber connections with these arguments.





The design includes several cooling outlets but exquisitely integrated into the body of the router in all cases. There are no physical controls and we barely have the brand logo in the design and an LED that indicates the operation of the equipment.

Connectivity consists of a USB-C port for power (comes with a 45W charger included) and 4 LAN ports which support 2.5 GbE and 10 GbE. There are no more available USB ports available.





As we have anticipated, it is not only a router prepared to be the main one at home for cable or wireless network connectivity (and complete it if you want with up to 3 within the eero mesh network, which is proprietary) but native integration of Zigbee, Thread and Matter (as a controller only). Of course, there is no lack of integration with the entire Alexa ecosystem.

Prioritizing the use made of the network

Although its claims and power go beyond the basic home mesh router, the Eero Max 7 It is managed in a similar way to the rest of the little brothers. Everything happens through the application available for iOS and Android.

The start-up is literally plug and play. Simply follow the instructions in the application, but they can be summarized briefly: turn on, connect the network cable CAT6a Ethernet cable that comes standard (nylon braided but quite short) and wait a few seconds. Then we identify ourselves with our eero (or Amazon) account and everything is underway.

The eero Max 7 is completely a “plug and play” product. Then, its management focuses entirely on the analysis of network usage by the devices connected to it.

The eero application is not designed so that we have complete control of the home network or access to advanced options of the mesh router. Here we can just configure whether we want a static IP or DHCP, bridge mode, customize the DNS and the most basic things: network name and password or whether or not to activate the guest network. No way to choose in the application if we want separate radios or not. The system is in charge of choosing the most appropriate one at all times.





The eero app focuses on collect network usage information by the different devices that are connected to the router. In that sense it is very complete, being able to group devices by usage profiles and obtain usage statistics.

Information is also used to make decisions such as blocking equipment individually or by usage profiles. But always based on download and upload data and not time.





eero supports a monthly subscription of 11 euros that gives access to daily or monthly statistics (in the free plan they are only weekly) and also to the most powerful part of the application: parental controls by content filter or applications and advanced network security like VPN.





Performance test

For performance testing router mesh eero Max 7 We resort to our usual area and devices. In this case, since it is a single-element mesh system, we only analyze the performance on the first floor since the appropriate use scenario for a single unit, capable of covering, according to Amazon, up to 230 square meters. In homes with more floors we should consider buying more eero 7 Max and configuring them as a mesh network.

Currently, the performance of the eero Max 7 does not depend so much on your connection as on the devices you use to get the most out of it

The main router to which we connect as a bridge for performance tests the Eero Max 7 It is located in an office on the first floor of a single-family home of around 300 square meters. There is direct access to the outside and the situation is slightly cornered on the first floor.





To test the performance of this router we connect directly to the 2.5 GbE port of the Eero Max 7 a computer with a 2.5 GbE network card as well. From that computer we start the iperf3 application in server mode, so that we do not depend on the connection contracted with our operator, which will always be the bottleneck for the Wi-Fi performance of this router (with a 1 Gbps fiber line the measurements in the same room they were on average greater than 900 Mbps via Wi-Fi 6).

As we have indicated, we carried out the WAN test measurements only on the first floor, the same one where the eero Max 7 is located. The points are those indicated in the following image.





To measure the speed, we used a laptop with a Wi-Fi 6E card from where we ran the iperf3 software in client mode from the different control points, obtaining the following results.

Point 1

1630 Mbps

point 2

965 Mbps

point 3

520 Mbps

In addition to this fantastic performance for the most common fiber speeds currently in Spain, the eero Max 7 offered us outstanding coverage for homes like the test, around 100-120 square meters per floor.

eero Max 7, Xataka's opinion

When we are just getting used to taking advantage of the advantages of devices with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the following protocol, still without definitive approval, attacks the shop windows with proposals as forceful as that of the Eero Max 7Amazon's new mesh router.

This system has proven in our tests to be several steps ahead of what we can currently find in an average home, both in coverage and especially in performance. And it doesn't do it at any price but at a high one in which we pay for exclusivity.

To get the most out of this type of network equipment, the investment to be made is not only with the eero Max 7, which is already large, but with other elements that must support the new protocols. And currently, except in very specific cases, it is a risky investment. But we have it there if we want to live in the future.

