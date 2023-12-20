Among the quartet of guests who have arrived to help Moisés and Óscar, there is a debutante. This is the sports journalist Edu Pidal, who has decided to try the Pasapalabra experience. Furthermore, as a great incentive, he has Rocío Martínez, his partner at Radioestadio Noche de Onda Cero, on the rival team.

“Be careful because the professional couple can break up, I don't want to be the culprit,” Roberto Leal warned. Rocío responded with a laugh: “It will fall on your conscience, you will see.” Victory has been decided with the first fragment. A little bit of music from this song from 1968 was enough for Edu, faster with the button.

The radio host has unleashed his rumbero side to sing Una lágrima, one of Peret's great songs. “Let me enjoy this a little more,” Roberto commented to the guest, who stated: “I would have been a singer if it weren't for my voice.” Don't miss this great moment in the video!

Moisés completed 150 programs and at the end of this program we were able to see how he was encouraged to celebrate it by winning El Rosco for Óscar. Experience is a degree, and Moisés wanted to demonstrate it again.

The duel was very close but a mistake by his opponent allowed the veteran to take the victory and thus avoid the Blue Chair