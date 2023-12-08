The Pacific Airport Group expects the Guadalajara International Airport to close 2023 with a record number of passengers.

According to its airport director, Martín Zazueta, at the end of November, 16.1 million travelers were registered. It is expected that by the end of this month they will reach 17.5 million.

To measure the growth, in 2019, a year before the pandemic, 14.8 million were documented.

Among the factors that, he said, influenced this increase, are the new routes to Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Felipe Ángeles International Airport and Tulum, among others, which represent 33 thousand new departure seats per month.

Airport works progress; waiting times decrease

The director of the Guadalajara International Airport, Martín Zazueta, reported within the framework of the 2023 Consultative Commission of the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), that the works carried out within the aerodrome are progressing in a timely manner.

He pointed out that the second takeoff runway, which is intended to add up to 60 flights per hour, will be ready at the beginning of 2024.

“The civil works finish in January and then we will wait for the corresponding certification, for the verification plane to come. If everything goes according to the program, in March or April it could already be in operation,” said the director, who highlighted that the Guadalajara Airport will be the first to build a new runway without suspending its operations.

He added, the renovation works in the baggage claim rooms will be ready in February, as will the rest of the works undertaken inside the facility. Also in that month there will be access to the renovated cargo and customs area.

On the other hand, he said, the reopening of the new filters has made it possible to minimize queue times to access the waiting rooms. He noted that at the peak of the highest “traffic” there were up to 30 minutes of waiting, but with the modifications the maximum ranges between 10 and 15 minutes.

“Normally it can take between three to four minutes in normal times, but during rush hour there may be periods in which it can take 10 to 15 minutes, but these times are already with our two filters open,” Zazueta Chávez highlighted.

Given this, he noted that given the forecast of an increase in visitors and travelers Looking ahead to the winter holidays, it is estimated that the wait in lines could return to up to 20 minutes, but that this figure will decrease again once the season ends..

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions