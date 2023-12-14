This year brought favorable numbers for Expo Guadalajara.

According to the vice president of the venue's Technical Committee, Álvaro Azpeitia, the space will close 2023 with an economic benefit 10% greater than that achieved in 2022.

During a press conference held yesterday, Azpeitia reported that 607 events were recorded, “exceeding expectations.” This represented an increase of 66% in congresses and 21% in exhibitions compared to 2022.

He added that 2.1 million people were received: a record for the Guadalajara space. An example of this occurred at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), which was attended by 857,315 people. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 828,266.

He emphasized that they obtained 405 million pesos (MDP) from apartment rental alone, to which they need to add the resources that came from parking, food and drinks.

Expo Guadalajara will invest 12 million pesos for renovation

As part of the commitments established upon the arrival of Luis Isaías Salazar as president of the Expo Guadalajara Technical Committee, the fairgrounds are preparing maintenance works to remain at the forefront.

The vice president of Expo Guadalajara, Álvaro Azpeitia, reported yesterday at a press conference that during 2024 an investment of 12 million pesos is expected to renew its infrastructure, contemplating “nine large maintenance projects.”

Among them, he said, the remodeling of the 13,200 square meters of the ceiling of the Events Hall is contemplated, as well as the reinforcement of rain gutters and the waterproofing of the roofs.

The maintenance of the dividing screens of the “Jalisco”, “Guadalajara” rooms and the Events Room is also planned, in addition to the repair of 100% of the air conditioning ducts in the “Jalisco” room.

Other works contemplated also include the replacement of two forklift elevators in the industrial kitchen, the updating of the lighting system in the “Guadalajara” Room and an acoustic insulation project for this same space, without leaving aside the renovation of grounding. and lightning rods at the fairgrounds.

“This will undoubtedly generate a renovation not only aesthetic but also functional, appropriate to the new commitments with the fairs, such as being able to have isolated and soundless rooms, better environmental conditions in air conditioners, in short, coupled with sustainability, being able to make these improvements to our facility, and we will already be projecting monetary advances for six of them to make improvements to this facility, which seeks to continue having it as a leader at a national and even global level,” stated the vice president.

Álvaro Azpeitia also reported that in 2024 the work will be concentrated so that the fairgrounds are consolidated as a 100 percent sustainable space.

“For this reason and for the first time, a sustainability commission has been created, where experts in the field together with the technical committee evaluate the different activities, such as energy efficiency, water issues, circular ecology, sustainable mobility, among other topics. , to be able to take Expo Guadalajara to another level,” said Azpeitia Covarrubias.

Expo Guadalajara presented a positive balance in 2023. EL INFORMADOR/ A. Navarro

What events are coming up?

Christmas Savings Festival

One of the closest and most attractive events, which focuses precisely on the season, is the Christmas Savings Festival, which will take place from December 15 to 17 at the Expo Guadalajara facilities.

According to its general director, Víctor Hugo Tarín, this event will bring together both large brands and small and medium-sized businesses, focused on different areas, such as clothing, footwear, jewelry, furniture, technology, kitchen items, entertainment and many more. more items, so that families can find their Christmas gifts in a single space. The festival will be open to the general public from 12:00 to 22:00 and admission is free.

Expo Intermoda

Another event that is also very close is Expo Intermoda, which will bring the best trends in fashion and clothing for 2024. Its January edition will be the 80th to be held uninterruptedly in 40 years.

This expo, which has positioned itself as the most important in its field in Latin America, will take place from January 16 to 19 of next year, and is open with prior registration only to the sector related to the industry, such as designers, merchants, manufacturers and investors, among others.

ANPACT, FIL and Talent Land stand out

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) is one of the most important in Mexico and Latin America, and in addition to this, thanks to the extension and number of visitors it receives, it is undoubtedly one of the most important exhibitions for the Expo. Guadalajara.

Another of the largest expos this year was Talent Land, which in this edition broke a participation record with a total of 40,379 attendees, who had the opportunity to learn and enjoy the different technological activities that were carried out during the four days of the event held from April 10 to 13 at Expo Guadalajara, recalled Raúl Martín Porcel, CEO of Talent Network.

For her part, the general director of Expo Guadalajara, Elena Hurtado, highlighted the importance of Expo Transporte ANPACT 2023, one of the largest ones, with a total of 70 thousand square meters and a record participation of 61 thousand attendees.

The fairgrounds are going for their own event next year

For the first time, Expo Guadalajara will have its own event, in which it seeks to bring together the best of innovation for professionals from the different industries that lead in our Entity, precisely under the name “Jalisco Industrial Fair”.

This was explained by the vice president of the Expo Technical Committee, Álvaro Azpeitia, who said, it is an expo that seeks to promote, from the experience of the fairgrounds, manufacturing, services, and the tourist strength of the State, including activations and simultaneous events that “exalt” the Jalisco identity.

“The idea of ​​holding an exhibition, according to all the data we have, is that we can basically group together the different industrial sectors that Jalisco has, the culture, tradition and tourism of what is Expo Guadalajara. Jalisco, and in this way have, as in a cluster of industrialists, so to speak, project from the leading venue in Mexico, with the industrial leaders that we have at the country and world level,” explained Azpeitia Covarrubias.

The event is expected to take place from November 19 to 22 of next year, with an area of ​​45 thousand square meters, with the objective of receiving about eight thousand visitors, including business people, entrepreneurs, investors and special guests.

