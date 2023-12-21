Ecofin, historic agreement: agreement reached on the Stability Pact

EU economic ministers, according to what we understand from European sources, have reached an agreement on the new Stability Pact. Ecofin has given the green light to the reform of the Stability Pact, which provides for new rules that are “realistic, balanced, suited to present and future challenges”. The rotating presidency of the EU, held by Spain, writes it in X. As anticipated by Affaritaliani.it the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti expressed Italy's assent to the proposal during the Ecofin videoconference of reform of the stability pact on the table today. “In a spirit of compromise, we have decided to agree” to the reform proposal, the minister said recently during the videoconference.

Ecofin, historic agreement: the reactions after the agreement on the Stability Pact

“After two years of negotiations we have reached a historic agreement. A 27 people agree on the new rules of the Stability Pact and growth. This is excellent news for France and excellent news for Europe. Simply because these new rules will guarantee financial stability and good bookkeeping throughout Europe for the next few years”. This was declared by the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, after the Ecofin meeting. “Furthermore, for the first time in thirty years, this Pact recognizes the importance of investments and structural reforms. Investments in decarbonisation and defense to confirm its place on the international stage,” he added.

“The unanimous agreement reached today between EU finance ministers is good news for the European economy at the end of what has been a very challenging year.” This was stated in a statement by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. “As in any negotiation, the texts agreed today reflect a compromise between different positions. This is normal. Even if the negotiations have added some complexity to the texts compared to our proposal, they preserve their fundamental elements: a shift towards more tax planning in the medium term; greater ownership by Member States of tax plans, within a common framework; and possibility of pursuing a fiscal adjustment more gradual to reflect commitments to investment and reform,” he explains. “This journey is not yet complete. In January we will need to move on to the next phase, that of the “trilogue” negotiations between the EU Council, European Parliament and Commission. I am confident that the same spirit of constructive compromise that brought us to today's positive outcome will lead us to a successful conclusion to the final stages of this process – and to the entry into force of this crucial reform in spring 2024″concludes Gentiloni.

