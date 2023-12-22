While Minister Urso announces an allocation of 570 million for cars, accumulating the surpluses of past years and reaching almost a billion euros, for motorbikes there is barely talk of 50 million

December 22, 2023

Car incentives are about to return and will be reinvigorated. As our colleagues at Automoto explain to us, the Minister Adolfo Urso has in fact announced a decree that by the end of January should finally accumulate the surpluses of past years with an allocation of 570 million, arriving at 930 million euros and with a total capacity of 6 billion euros until 2030. There will be a remodulation of the Ecobonus that we have known so far which also takes into consideration that the most requested range, that of thermals from 61 to 135 g/km of CO, had the funds ran out almost immediately in 2023. As motorcyclists, however, we cannot help but note with some regret how the two-wheel sector is always left with only crumbs. Some might argue that cars are essential for many Italian families, while motorbikes are “whims”. However, in our opinion this approach is very short-sighted because it does not take into account all those who use motorbikes not only in their free time but as the main means of transport also for work trips. Thanks to them traffic is reduced and emissions will always be reduced, even when we are not talking about motorcycles or electric scooters. As already amply demonstrated two wheels remain a more ecological and more virtuous vehicle for our clogged urban centers. If that were not enough, we could add that our country has always been in first place in the motorcycle and bicycle industry while the various governments do nothing but always and constantly encourage four-wheelers without, however, in any way favoring Italian companies or European countries (as happens for example in France). As we anticipated, net of new sensational revelations, the incentives for motorbikes will start again in January with a fund of only 50 million euros and just 5 of these are intended for internal combustion engines and will therefore be sold out in a matter of minutes. We will not delve into the mechanism by which entrepreneurs recover these funds because the “tax credit” certainly does not favor small entrepreneurs.