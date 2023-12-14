By 2024, low growth is expected in Latin America, which in Mexico will translate into a GDP increase rate of 2.5%. said the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

According to the executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, the Latin American and Caribbean region will close 2023 with a growth of 2.2%, while the Mexican economy will register 3.6%, a figure better than what was forecast in the middle of the year when 2.9% was expected, according to the Preliminary Balance of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2023.

Economic growth

Growth will drop to 1.9% across the region in 2024, with the highest growth in Panama at 4.2%, Dominican Republic 4.1%, Venezuela 4%, while Brazil will grow 1.6%, Colombia 1.7%, Chile 1.9% and Argentina with -1%.

Salazar-Xirinachs said in a video conference that in addition to the low growth expected for 2024, It is estimated that there will be less job creation, persistence of informality and gender gaps.

In addition, it is estimated that there will be low investment and labor productivity, as well as limited space for fiscal and monetary policies.

