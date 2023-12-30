JH Williams III, W. Haden Blackman and Dave Stewart bring us through Panini Comics the first volume of Echolands, an original work that tests the limits of graphic narrative

From time to time, works arrive at our comics store that, for different reasons, attract the public's attention in terms of their format. It may be because it is an exceptionally large volume, because it has a layout that is out of the ordinary, because it uses strange elements on the cover or, as is the case at hand, because its landscape layout and striking cover invite you to take a look. Look inside, and that's where they catch you. Panini Comics brings us the first volume of Echolandsa comic that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Experimenting with narrative

What can be said about how wonderful the work of J.H. Williams III? It was probably during his time in Batwoman where he became more known to the general public, but to understand what he is trying to do on this occasion it would be necessary to keep in mind works such as Prometheanext to Alan Moorey Sandman: Overturanext to Neil Gaiman. Almost nothing.

In them you can see the work of an artist who flees from conventions and strives to impose his own voice, to push the limits of what the medium allows him to do and to show the reader something they may have never seen. Williams is not exactly what you would call a traditional narrator, but in addition to his peculiar way of telling stories, we must add his incredible ability to draw in a wide range of styles, from the most precious and detailed to something much rougher and rough.

On this occasion, the comparison that perhaps does greater justice to this comic would have to be sought in another medium, and it may be inevitable to think about the cinema of Tarsem Singh and in its particular aesthetic. But the color monster, which is the infallible, is also largely to blame for that. Dave Stewartwho ensures that with his contribution we have a visually overwhelming work in our hands.

widescreen format

Perhaps the most peculiar section of this work is its page composition, since with the exception of the first and last each issue is composed solely and exclusively of double splash pages, something that if we take into account the landscape edition in which it is has published results in a relationship that is worth laughing at Quentin Tarantino and its beautiful 70mm panoramic cinema.

While it is true that on many occasions we find more or less clear divisions in vignettes, Williams always makes sure to confirm his commitment to this format and make the most of the possibilities it gives him to work in a way that can rarely be seen. in a comic. A true tour de force for the multiple-time award-winning author Eisner.

This pencil virtuoso delights in playing with narrative to guide the reader's eyes through his stunning designs page after page, somehow turning this sequential experience into something tremendously impactful and unique. And not because he is the first to do it, but because thanks to his abilities, few people would be able to do it like that.

Excessive fiction as reality

The story takes a backseat in this comic, but it is by no means something that the authors have taken as a mere procedure or as an excuse for Williams to let loose. We are placed in a future reality with dystopian overtones in which everything has a place, from fairy tale characters to classic horror movie monsters, including everything we find in between and beyond, the perfect framework for a story that seeks to impact the reader.

We begin in media res with Hope Redhood (a kind of little Red Riding Hood on steroids) in an action sequence in which we see an escape through filthy alleys in which he will have to face many enemies. And all for the crystal that he stole from the magician Teros Dermond. The conflict and the driving force of the plot are already served.

The context of the story, the characters that will appear and the environment of our protagonist are aspects of the work in which the authors will not waste time trying to explain, but rather we will get to know them as the dizzying plot unfolds. And it is not something easy to do with a story like this, which does not give the reader even a break and which develops at full speed, in that escape in which all kinds of elements will cross each other's path in Hope's path. crazier, more impressive and more evocative than the previous one. Expecting the unexpected would be the true concept of this story.

If we wanted to find a drawback to this volume, it would undoubtedly be the size of the edition. It may be being very sybaritic, but some people's mouth may water remembering that gigantic edition of the 300 of Frank Miller that is still around, published by Editorial Standardand thinking about how this work would look at that page size…

This volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 272 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 28.3 cm. and includes translation by Alberto Diaz of the six issues that make up the first volume of the American edition of Echolandsin addition to an introduction by Kurt Busiek and a final section of extras with a large amount of extra material, including the playlist used by the artist to draw inspiration for each chapter. The recommended retail price of this volume is 40 € and went on sale in April 2023.

Echolands 1

ISBN: 9788411502986

In a strange future world that has forgotten its history, daredevil thief Hope Redhood holds the key to digging into its dark and strange past, if only she and her crew could escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter. But fate will send them all on a path that will lead them to a war between worlds.

Autores: J.H. Williams III, W. Haden Blackman, Todd Klein y Dave Stewart