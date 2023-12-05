They have revealed very shocking information about the ECHO series and the connection it will have with Daredevil: Born Again.

Warning SPOILERS. The next Marvel series that will premiere on Disney Plus is ECHO, where we will see Maya López (Alaqua Cox) again and one of the great attractions is that Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will appear ). But… How will it connect with Daredevil: Born Again? Now I’ll explain it to you.

According to Cryptic4KQual, the plot of ECHO explores his Native American roots while hiding his dark past upon returning to his hometown. However, the past soon catches up with her when Kingpin resurfaces, revealing a threat: the Black Knife Cartel.

The enemy becomes an ally.

Despite his story and the fact that he shot him in the eye. ECHO and Kingpin must join forces to confront this common enemy. But will it be a genuine alliance or a game of dark interests? The stakes are raised, and it looks like Fisk could use Maya for his own purposes.

Throughout the series, ECHO’s superpowers are displayed, demonstrating how powerful she can be. This will be through tribal marks or tattoos. After the criminals reach her hometown and she has to defeat them with the Kingpin, she will return to New York.

Disney Plus

So, the 5-episode ECHO series will end by showing a new stage of Maya Lopez as a private investigator in ‘the Big Apple’. At that moment, Matt Murdock will appear to present a new case linking perfectly with Daredevil: Born Again.

With unexpected twists and surprising alliances, this new MCU show promises an exciting rollercoaster ride as our heroine navigates her past, present, and challenging future.

ECHO will premiere on January 10, 2024 on Disney Plus. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.