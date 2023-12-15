Among the news from ECC Ediciones for March we find a comprehensive edition of Kingdom Come that includes, in addition to the original series, all its sequels

It's been three decades since Doomsday killed Superman. Luckily, the hero returned after a time when many aspired to replace him. The death of Superman It was a milestone for the character, but also for the world of superhero comics. An incomparable event as we will pay tribute in March through a special made by some of the legendary authors of the saga, including Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway y Jon Bogdanove.

The Man of Steel's son, Jon Kent, will be another of the protagonists. In Injustice – The Adventures of Superman: Jon Kentthe screenwriter Tom Taylor will reunite with one of his most acclaimed characters. . In the DC graphic novels section we want to take the opportunity to highlight the hardcover edition of Beyond Flashpoint and the unpublished Sandman Universe – The Dead Detectiveswhich is serving as the basis for the long-awaited spin-off of Sandman that Netflix will release in 2024. In addition, we present the classics in renewed editions Cosmic Odyssey, Aquaman: The Chronicles of Atlantis y Kingdom Comethe latter in Complete Saga format, compiling for the first time both the original miniseries and all the sequels to the magnum opus of Mark Waid y Alex Ross.

Moving on to ECC Manga, we continue with some of the titles that have raised the most expectations in recent months and in the recent Manga Barcelona. Here you will find the new deliveries of Dai Dark, Chihayafuru, Chiikawa o The princess and the king of beasts. And in Kodomo, we will say goodbye in style to The Adventures of Batman and Robin with a volume that will include the final installments of the original collection. A good moment to enter this universe based on the animated serieswhich you can also enjoy on Netflix Spain.