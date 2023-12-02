Thanks to the network of public libraries and the Ministry of Culture, any user of any public library, except the Autonomous Communities that have their own service, can borrow books digitally through eBiblio.

There are more than 60,000 available and it is a fantastic opportunity to access numerous masterpieces and essential books that may not even be in the Apple Books or Amazon Kindle catalog with a good translation for free.

If you have an eReader that fully integrates with the service, it will be like having a Kindle with free copies from its store until you read them or the deadline runs out.

We show you how to do everything and which readers to choose:

What exactly is eBiblio? What readers are compatible with eBiblio? And what about the Kindle? Recommended models

What exactly is eBiblio?

eBiblio is a free online service for lending audiobooks, books, magazines and electronic newspapers, offered through Spanish public libraries. With the exception of the libraries of Catalonia and the Basque Country, which have their own regional projects.

To start reading books, audiobooks, magazines or electronic newspapers for free, you only need to have:

Active card from a public library participating in the system. Internet access. A compatible reading device, computer, tablet, mobile phone and/or e-book reader.

This service can be accessed from a browser and through a free application for mobile devices, available in the IOS AppStore and Google Play for Android.

It is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year via the Internet and allows both online reading and offline reading through download.

What readers are compatible with eBiblio?

Rakuten Kobo

On the website of the Ministry of Culture we find the following information: “Reading in an electronic book reader (e-reader). Reading mode without an internet connection that uses a device compatible with Adobe or Thorium DRM.” And what are these?

Kobo readers like the Kobo Clara, Libra, Sage, etc. Pocketbook readers InkBOOK readers NOOK readers Some others that you can consult by searching for compatibility with DRM Adobe

And what about the Kindle?

Amazon

Well, despite being our favorite quality-price reader, it is a reader that works great if you limit yourself to the Amazon ecosystem and pay to read. The Kindle does not support EPUB format files because they only support the AWZ format, a format developed and sold only by Amazon.

Recommended models

In reality, more than models we have to recommend a brand, and this has to be PocketBook because all of their devices are the only ones that can directly manage the necessary files that contain books from public libraries and can be borrowed directly from the device.

It is the same as the Kindle with its store, but free thanks to the network of public libraries in Spain. This makes the experience much simpler and more satisfying than with other readers.

Any will do, but we stayed with the PocketBook Era because we believe that right now it is a better option than the Kindle Oasis, which should have been renewed a long time ago, if instead of having a large library in your Kindle account you have a membership card. library of your city or municipality.

With a large battery and the possibility of not only reading books but also listening to them in audiobook format, this eReader is one of the best in terms of quality and price.

Another one that we love is the Pocketbook Touch HD 3 because it also has a high-definition screen, 16 GB of storage, water resistance and automatic lighting adjustment. It is very similar to the Kindle Paperwhite although it is more expensive, but, of course, it is much more versatile and in addition to supporting anything you pass to it from the PC such as CBR for mangas, it connects directly to eBiblio to read anything.

With a large battery and the possibility of not only reading books but also listening to them in audiobook format, this eReader is one of the best in terms of quality and price.

Finally, Kobo readers are better value-for-money, but you have to download the books first and then download them with the Adobe application. Although it is more inconvenient, its quality-price ratio may convince you. Among all of them, the best value for money right now is the Kobo Libra 2

With a backlit screen and adjustable color temperature, it is an ideal eReader for night readers. It is also waterproof and has buttons to turn the page.

Whichever one you choose, with it and a library card you will have more fantastic books than you will be able to read in your entire life. Read a lot and read well.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here