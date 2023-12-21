Suara.com – How to open a shares account at Danareksa can be said to be quite easy. Considering that Danareksa has now become one of the best securities. So it is suitable when used as a place to buy and sell shares at this time.

Danareksa is a subsidiary of BRI which has been established since 1992. Over time, Danareksa has been able to become the best security which makes it the most appropriate choice. He is considered worthy as a pioneer of a company operating in the Indonesian capital market sector. 67% of the company's shares are owned by BRI and the remaining 33% are owned by PT Danareksa Persero.

Its increasingly good reputation means that these securities are often targeted by those who buy and sell shares. Apart from that, Danareksa also has permission from the OJK in three forms, namely:

As a provider of financial advisory services, as an underwriter, stock and bond trading intermediary, and as a mutual fund sales agent

Therefore, of course opening a shares account at Danareksa Securities will not be difficult. You can follow these steps:

How to Open a Shares account at Danareksa

1. Visit the BRI Sekuritas Registration eForm page

Go to the Opening Account page or the BRI Danareksa Securities e-form for user registration. Create an account if you want to invest by completing the form containing your name, password, password confirmation, email and telephone number.

If it has been filled in, then click submit data. Click OK on the notification in the top bar of the screen to check the activation email.

2. Fill in the Activation Code

After successfully logging in, enter your activation code which was sent via email. Enter the activation code, then click submit at the bottom. If the activation code is correct, there will be a notification via email. Then click OK to continue.

3. Login and fill in data

After filling in the activation code, you will then be redirected to the PT BRI Danareksa Sekuritas Account Login page. Enter the email and password that you created previously in the column then click Submit at the bottom.

After that, fill in the account opening registration data which consists of personal data, employment data, partner or parent data, risk profile, other information until completed in the final input column.

4. Verify customer data

At this stage, you will be contacted by an officer to arrange a schedule and address for document collection. However, only certain cities can meet face to face with officers.

Contributor: Rishna Maulina Pratama