We bring you a new and interesting announcement of one of the most prominent indie games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. This has been recently published by the company responsible for the title in question: Eastward.

Eastward para Nintendo Switch

In the Chucklefish video, we can learn that the game already has a release date. its Octopia DLC. It will be launched on January 31, 2024 for $5.99 / £4.99 / €5.89. The following trailer has also been shared, which we leave you below the description of this additional content:

Set in a parallel world free of hardship and the toxic miasma that dominates Eastward, Eastward: Octopia reveals a more welcoming environment for Sam and John. Located in picturesque countryside, the duo adapts to the good life, complete with cooking, fishing and a charming community to call home.



