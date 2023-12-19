EA wants to renew Frostbite's image and decides to completely change its logo.

This is the new Frostbite engine logo.

The world of video games does not stop evolving and, logically, the development engines do too. This time it's EA and Frostbite's turn, which receives a great update that change your logo and brand image. The engine used for deliveries such as EA Sports FC 24, Battlefield or Need for Speed ​​changes to offer a more collaborative image and thus show more of the work philosophy of these companies.

If you remember, the Frostbite logo showed a hand created from different fragments due to Battlefield, in order to show the destruction environments of the game. This time that changes completely and now you can enjoy a sharper and fuller hand, thus showing the spirit of collaboration that gives rise to Frostbite's changes. Without a doubt you are facing news that has not gone unnoticed in the world of video games.

This is how Frostbite's philosophy has changed

On top of all that, the company has also emphasized that the sharp, pointy edges of the hand have also been changed to be more rounded. All this in the hope of showing EA's intention to improve the most complicated aspects of the Frostbite engine and offer a smoother experience, both for creators and for the players themselves. We'll see how it works, but you can't deny that the intention is pretty good.

This year there have been many titles that have used this engine, some of them have been Dead Space Remake, EA Sports FC 24, UFC 5 or Madden among many others. All of them great games that they showed off a fragmented hand of the previous logo and that from now on, they will begin to show the new form of the Electronic Arts engine. We will see how the players receive it, but the change and its explanations seem quite accurate.

Ultimately, they want to make Frostbite more fluid and easy to use for all people. Currently, EA studios can use any engine to develop their games and the company's intention is that they want to choose Frostbite, to see if that works. Furthermore, the only EA title that is being developed with this engine is the future Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

