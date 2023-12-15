The world's efforts are coming together to avoid further repercussions of climate change. For this reason, keeping the Earth’s temperature at less than a degree and a half appears to be crucial.

To achieve this goal, international bodies seek to reduce the use of carbon and fossil fuels, increase the use of renewable energy, build low-emission cities, expand tree planting, as well as promote the use of unprocessed food and the use of sustainable materials.

Reducing carbon and fuel Low-emission cities Planting trees Using sustainable materials

1.5 degrees is the maximum level

With the efforts made, fears of an increase in the Earth's temperature by one and a half degrees Celsius are clearly evident. This degree is the maximum level set by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

The World Meteorological Organization has warned of an increase in the possibility of the planet’s temperature rising by one point five by the end of 2026. When

Reaching a height of this degree will have effects on humans and all creatures.

Temperatures have risen 1.2 degrees since the industrial era

Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirm that the world's temperature has risen by one point two since the industrial era, due to rising gas emissions that lead to increased global warming in the atmosphere.

Uneven heat

The rise in temperature does not spread evenly across the globe. On land, temperatures increased by about one point five degrees Celsius, which is a greater percentage than what happened over the oceans.

Temperatures in Europe rise by two degrees

The Northern Hemisphere also became warmer, with Europe seeing a rise of about two degrees Celsius, and the Arctic temperature rising by three degrees.

The biggest challenge remains to prevent the Earth's temperature from rising at high rates, before it is too late.