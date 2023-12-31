Suara.com – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded three shallow earthquakes occurring in the Sumedang Regency area, West Java ahead of the new year 2024.

“The earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow earthquake caused by active fault activity in the local area,” said Head of the BMKG Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono in Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023).

He stated that as of 20:55 WIB, BMKG monitoring results showed that three earthquake activities were felt in the area.

The last earthquake was recorded at 20.34 WIB with a magnitude of 4.8 at coordinates 6.85 south latitude and 107.94 east longitude, or precisely located on land at a distance of 2 km northeast of Kab. Sumedang, West Java at a depth of 5 km.

Daryono said that based on reports from the public, this earthquake was felt in the Sumedang area with an intensity scale of III-IV MMI (modified mercury intensity), meaning vibrations caused by many people inside the house, outside by several people, broken pottery, rattling windows/doors and walls. sounds.

The earthquake was also felt in Lembang with an MMI III Intensity Scale (Vibrations felt real in the house. The vibrations felt as if a truck was passing by).

In Subang and Bandung City with II-III MMI Intensity Scale (Vibrations were felt by several people, light objects hanging were swaying – Vibrations were felt clearly in the house. Vibrations were felt as if a truck was passing by).

In Garut with MMI II Intensity Scale (Vibration felt by several people, light objects hanging swaying).

“The public is advised to remain calm and not be influenced by issues whose truth cannot be justified,” said Daryono. (Between)