

De Borkeld is a protected nature reserve including heathland, forest and raised bog. Surrounding it are future-proof, agricultural family businesses, mainly dairy farms. Over the past two years, Agricultural Nature Collective Midden Overijssel (CMO) has investigated, with financial support from Europe, how a combination of nature and landscape management can go together with healthy, financial management of farms. The basic principle is that farmers and reed growers who contribute to achieving the Natura 2000 goals will receive realistic compensation in the future, which does justice to the efforts and limitations they face.