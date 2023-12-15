They say that God helps those who get up early, but this should not have been the case with Neanderthals: although a new study considers that our closest relatives were early risers, that did not save them from extinction. Despite this, their genes survive. Also the one that makes us get up early.

The early bird Neanderthal. A study has found a possible link between genes inherited from the Neanderthal (Homo neanderthalensis) and the propensity to get up early that some contemporary humans (H. sapiens) show.

This may imply two things: one, that early risers owe this habit to their Neanderthal genes; the other, that our “close relatives” were earlier risers than us.

Time change. When sapiens arrived in Eurasia about 70,000 years ago, Neanderthals had been inhabiting the “old continent” for about 400,000 years. This means that Eurasian Neanderthal lineages had spent more than half of their existence in these northern latitudes.

During this time the species evolved and adapted to the characteristics of the region, including the fact that the difference in the length of days and nights between winter and summer is more marked in latitudes further from the equator.

With the help of AI. The team responsible for this finding analyzed 246 genes that had previously been linked to circadian rhythms, our “internal clock” that tells us to sleep or wake up depending on the situation. They thus found a series of genetic variants that could affect this internal clock.

These variants numbered in the hundreds, so the team turned to artificial intelligence tools to be able to focus on fewer than fifty genes. They checked whether the genetic variants “inherited” from Neanderthals in these genes were related to the propensity to get up early or not.

To do this, they took advantage of genetic information from the UK Biobank, a genetic database, and checked whether this relationship held true. And the answer is yes, different “inherited” (also called introgressed) genetic variants were linked to a propensity to get up early among study participants. Details of the study will be published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.

Adapt or die. The genetic legacy of the encounter between Neanderthals and Sapiens may have had an important magnitude. Probably, over time, evolution caused sapiens to shed Neanderthal genes that did not bring them any evolutionary benefit, or could even harm them.

However, the genetic variants that made them rise earlier would not be among those varieties to be discarded. The reason would be a correlation between the tendency to get up early and a shorter period of the circadian clock.

Synchronizing clocks. Through previous experiments on animals, scientists are aware that these shorter periods make it easier to adapt to changes in the length of day and night, typical of these latitudes. That is, the variants that made sapiens get up earlier helped them adapt better to the longer days of summer and the shorter days of winter.

“This change is consistent with the effects on circadian clocks of living at high latitudes observed in animals, and likely allows for more rapid alignment of the circadian clock with changing seasonal light patterns,” John A. Capra, one of the authors of the work.

Human beings today have other mechanisms to deal with these changes: from the (sometimes considered infamous) time change to pharmacological treatments. But perhaps our species has been dealing with these changes since time immemorial. So much so that our evolution preferred to make us wake up early rather than have sleep problems. A difficult “decision”.

In Xataka | The “first” Neanderthal family tells us something fascinating about them: they resisted extinction until the end

Image | Tom Bjorklund / Miriam Alonso