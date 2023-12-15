Zack Snyder will soon release his spectacular space opera, although it does not seem like the work that will unite critics when it comes to praise.

Netflix is ​​about to release Rebel Moon: Fire Girl in its catalog, the first part of Zack Snyder's film that will be completed in the spring, when Rebel Moon: The warrior who leaves marks complete this letter of introduction to the director's new science fiction universe.

Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Jena Malone, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Michael Huisman, Alfonso Herrera and Staz Nair They are in charge of starring in this film that was originally conceived by Zack Snyder to be a universe project Star Wars.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

The expectation regarding the imminent arrival of Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl on Netflix, whose premiere will be next Friday, December 22, means that many fans are waiting for the reactions of the specialized press, which are beginning to see the light.

Rebel Moon: Fire Girl will not be the film that reconciles Zack Snyder with all the critics: the tradition of a divisive director that he accumulates is maintained in his space opera to Netflix and it means that, while some admire enthralled what they have seen on the screen, others bring out the bad grape repertoire.

Rebel Moon aims to be as divisive as almost all of Zack Snyder's filmography

Part of the press has enthusiastically received the viewing of Rebel Moon: Fire Girl before it debuts on Netflix. The spectacularity that Zack Snyder puts into the photography of his work and the focus that he has brought to his new science fiction imagery, earn him some praise.

Likewise, the film's action scenes have earned some applause from several critics who, among other nuances, remember that Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl is the first of two parts, so any feeling that it is incomplete is, by extension, logical, as happened with Dune: Part 1.

At the other end of the scale we have those who are most critical of Zack Snyder's new film, either because they really didn't like it or because despising the director's work is part of their religion — there are quite a few people like that, and not only with Snyder.

It points to the director's efforts to focus on the spectacular action of Rebel Moon, leaving the correct development of characters in the background, which, consequently, leads to a general lack of empathy on the part of the viewer.

Some critics point out poor performances, excessive aggression on screen and a general lack of drama. The first act is spoken of very well, but the film takes a nosedive from the second, according to several of the reactions.

will be next December 22th when you can judge in person whether Rebel Moon: Fire Girl is a good or bad movie, and remember that the story will be complete on April 19, 2024when Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks debuts on Netflix.