Now that we are in the season of gifts, it doesn't hurt to be able to enjoy a streaming platform at no additional cost. Thus, if we have vacations or on the extra holidays that there are in the coming weeks, we will have zero cost entertainment.

Below are several methods to achieve free months of Apple TV+ so you can try this platform and see the latest content at zero cost, as well as its greatest hits such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show or Cooking with chemistry.

Free months of Apple TV+

We love free trials of streaming platforms. However, this is increasingly difficult to achieve, since they prefer that we subscribe blindly. Luckily, on Apple TV+ they still provide that alternative and there are several means for it.

One of them, which can be considered almost like an early Christmas gift, is through the following method. You will have to enter the following link which promotes Mark Wahlberg's latest film on the platform, Family Plan. So you can see it, there is a button where you can get two months free for new accounts.

Better alternatives

This previous option may be interesting to you, but there are better ones if you have never redeemed them before. For example, you can get 3 months free available on K-Tuin. This store exclusively gives you another way to get very free Apple TV Plus shows. You just have to click on the link above to enjoy all the content in the Apple TV+ catalog for free.

After the three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus ends, your subscription will automatically renew. This means that will be charged if you do not cancel the subscription. After enjoying its series and movies so much, you can decide if you stay for more months or not.

Apple TV+ is a somewhat less popular streaming platform than the big four in the sector (Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Prime Video), but it has a fairly competitive price of only 9.99 euros per month. Plus, you can share it with up to five people in your Apple family. It doesn't have to be a direct family member, you can also share the subscription among your friends.

You also have a complete package of Apple services available at MediaMarkt to try (and you don't need to have been a customer or buy anything). In addition to 3 months of Apple TV+ you have 4 months of free Apple Music, 4 months of Apple Arcade, 3 months of Apple Fitness+ or 3 months of 50 GB in iCloud+ for free.