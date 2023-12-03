Something that we can verify on the EA website and in its desktop app.

Star Wars Battlefront was once loved by the community, although after the release of its sequel it was partially abandoned.

There are many video games in which the mod community plays a really fundamental role, allowing them to stay current simply thanks to the content offered by the most talented users. For this we have many examples, and games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or even the story mode of Grand Theft Auto V have managed to last over time thanks to this type of creations, which often surprise everyone and everyone. thanks to its quality. Unfortunately, those responsible for big releases don’t usually see it that way, although It seems that Electronic Arts does not fall into this category.

As reported by a Reddit user, EA would be using screenshots of some Star Wars Battlefront mods to promote the game, both on its own website and in its desktop app. As you can imagine, this discovery has managed to create a bit of a stir, although to a certain extent we could assure that EA is within its rights. While they are clearly screenshots of a mod, it is still your game, so it is feasible to use them.

Screenshots of mods are used in the EA app and EA website pages for Battlefront 2015

Even so, It has ended up pointing out that it is unethical to take advantage of the community’s work, which has faithfully offered more content for its game. Of course, this probably won’t go any further, and it is even likely that EA is not aware of this, thinking that they are simply screenshots of their game, since although they belong to mods, they do not include any strange features that are not included. present in the base title.

Evidence of this can be found in the Reddit post itself, although you can also go to the NexusMods website, where a large part of the aforementioned captures seem to be taken directly.

The mod community on the warpath

We have already talked about how many games remain current thanks to their mod community, but it seems that this is not enough for many companies to see it as an ally, and not as an enemy. This has led to users belonging to this community go on a war footing against companies that have expressed concernas is the recent case of Capcom.

Beyond this, we could say that mods help a lot with certain titlesturning some of the best games in history into eternal titles, which continue to be played more than two decades after their official launch.

