A new promo is now available in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, which marks the start of the Christmas campaign in the football simulator.

This doesn't stop. EA Sports FC 24 now has a new promo available for the Ultimate Team mode, which arrives after the Radioactive, Dynasties events or the Captains event for the Mobile version on iOS and Android.

It is the last Friday before Christmas, which means that the game of football also receives your traditional Christmas event.

As in previous installments, this is the Winter Wildcards promo, which is made up of new themed cards and packs, squad building challenges (SBC), season pass rewards and much more.

In this EA Sports FC 24 guide we tell you everything you need to know about Winter Wildcards, promo that is now available in all versions of the title.

Winter Wildcards: cards, packs, SBC challenges and other news

Winter Wildcards is the Christmas promo of EA Sports FC 24. It is available from today, Friday, December 22, and consists of many new features for the Ultimate Team mode.

One of the most interesting are los tokens, that were already present in FIFA 23 and previous installments. They are earned by completing daily challenges and events, and can be exchanged for player packs.

Perhaps the most interesting thing, at first, are the SBC challenges by Winter Wildcards. They're available from today until next January 4, 2024.

Over the course of 14 days (including today), you can get a series of themed players for your Ultimate Team team.

There is so much event cards as letters Iconso be sure to complete the template building challenges as required.

These are Players What you can get with SBCs:

Friday the 22nd: Gabriel Martinelli and Ruud Gullit (icon). Saturday 23rd: Luis Hernández (icon). Domingo 24: Kai Havertz. Monday 25: Del Piero (icon). Mars 26: Kevin Mbabu. Wednesday 27: Bobby Moore (icon). Thursday 28: Ciro Immobile. Friday the 29th: Ian Wright (icono). Saturday 30: Allison Becker. Domingo 31: Davor Suker (icono). Monday 1: Crepin Diatta. Mars 2: Roy Keane (icono). Wednesday 3: John Stones. Thursday 4: Trezeguet (icon).

With the arrival of the Winter Wildcards promo, they also arrive new themed cards and boosters of the promo. You can get them by completing objectives, redeeming tokens, or going to the in-game store.

In the absence of new players joining, these are those that have been confirmed:

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona Women). Van Dijk (Liverpool). Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr). Paul Dybala (AS Roma). Raphinha (FC Barcelona). Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo). Alexander Isaac (Newcastle). Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea). Alex Grimaldo (Bayern Leverkusen). Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund). Eze Berechi (Crystal Palace). Eder Militao (Real Madrid). Alexander Balde (FC Barcelona). Guinea Wijnaldum (AS Roma). Ryan Cherki (O. Lyons).

And, in addition, Winter Wildcards offers us another novelty: season pass rewards. For each objective we complete, we get experience that makes us level up. In certain levels we will get very juicy prizes.

These are the rewards for each level:

Level 8: 10 player packs +80 or Podolski card. Level 10: 10 player packs +83 or Harry Kewell base hero. Level 15: 20 sobres de jugadores +83 o carta Centuriones de Ronald Koeman (icon). Level 18: 10 player packs +83 or Wahi card. Level 20: 3 +86 player packs or 4 +85 player packs Level 25: 20 packs of +83 players or 3 packs of +87 players Level 35: 20 +84 player packs, special +87 icon pack (Centurions, normal or Thunderstruck), or Kelly Smith's Centurions icon card.

This is everything you need to know about the promo Winter Wildcardswhich will run through the first weekend of January at EA Sports FC 24.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? If so, take a look at these guides: How to claim the free Prime Gaming rewards in December 2023, How to get a free UEFA EURO card, Get the UEFA kit for Ultimate Team, or The new Goal to score a goal almost always .