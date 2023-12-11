Thanks to a chain of evolutions there is a card that could have already reached the maximum of this very important attribute.

During this week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Teamdedicated to the team Ultimate Dynastieswe continue to enjoy news in the Thunderstruck which, despite the fact that they disappeared from envelopes a couple of weeks ago, continue to receive new updates and continue to have options to improve). In turn, the most recent content also deserves attentionbringing news to all sections.

In the goals highlights the set of missions that we must complete with the Haaland that they have given us and in the Staff Challenges the new icon improvement, along with a POTM that has surprised everyone and another that even competitive players recommend.

On the other hand, in the evolutions We have a new one called Midfield Dynasty, which has caused many users to lose coins. The baggage of this section it starts to be very highand as a result we already have footballers who started out having bronze or silver versions and who now have reached wild statistics. Among all these letters one stands out that I would have managed to have a 99 shot linking different improvements, being to date the tallest in the game.

Lucy Watson, the silver player with 99 shooting

That’s right, the first letter from EA Sports FC 24 Ultiamte Team that could have achieved the top of this attribute (or at least that was the case in other years) she has been a silver footballer. The reality is that in the base letter the English does not exceed 67 shootingbut an incredible chain of coincidences would have allowed him to link evolutions until you have a letter of 88 on average.

To get from your 65 overall rating Even that high figure has to go through, nothing more and nothing less, that 5 evolutions. We assume that the fact that Watson could have been included in so many is a simple coincidence that, sooner or later, it was going to end up happening.

In this way, the upgrade total that you would have received in your statistics if they had been used in the correct order is +24 pace, +32 shooting, +20 passing, +22 dribbling, +2 defense and +16 physicality. We can only put this letter of the pegas. The first of them is that, despite having 5 stars for bad leg, I would only have 3 for filigree.

Watson’s second flaw is even bigger. can’t get because some of the evolutions that we would need to reach this level of development of your letter they have already expired.

In this way, only if the order in which we had introduced this player in the improvements was correct, we could get this itemwhich would have attributes that could compete for the throne of best striker in the game.

It is true that We believe that its performance would not be as good as its attributes indicate, but it is also true that it is such an exclusive card that we will never be able to contrast our suspicions.

