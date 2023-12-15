Two sets of missions have been added to accompany the new themed equipment and the rest of the content.

For a few hours now we have had a new active event within Ultimate Team. The TOTGS team has brought together the players who have played the best during the group stage of UEFA competitions, in which the RTTK have played some improvements that have already been completed. However, during the weekend of its promotion We will continue to pay close attention to the Thunderstruck cardswhich will be played a final update in many cases.

Speaking of new content, we have Staff Challengesamong which stands out Eusébio Centurión, and with the second part of the FC Founder evolution, which had already been leaked. To these updates we must add still others that we have already known thanks to leakssuch as a free booster pack of 80 unique items and a new custom booster section that would be added to the store.

However, there are one more section that has received reinforcements. This is the section of goals, which is about to say goodbye to the current season pass, in which we have a very complicated last choice. Specifically, they have been attached two new sets of missionsone that gives us a TOTGS player and another that will help us go getting envelopes in the coming days.

How to get a TOTGS completely free

We are used to the promotional item found in objectives being quite weak, but the truth is that this week we can't complain. We have at our fingertips Luis Albertowhat's wrong with it 89 overall rating and statistics that are not bad at all.

Completing it will not take up much time from other tasks. In fact, In just 8 matches we can get himbut we have to take into account what are the objectives that we must meet and the rewards that we will be harvesting.

Score and assist in 4 different parties using 1 Serie A footballer. As reward we will get a pack of 2 unique players 80+ and 500 experience points.Score 5 goals with quality shots using 1 Spanish footballer. As reward we will get a 2 unique player pack 81+.Concede 1 or less goals in 3 matches. As reward we will get a 2-player unique pack 82+.Win 8 games with 3 Serie A players in the starting 11. As reward we will get a pack of 2 unique players 83+ and 500 experience points.

As a global reward we will receive this footballer's special item, which has very good pace and shooting and outstanding passing and dribbling. Furthermore, it has the PlayStyle+ With quality and with a 4/4 star combo. You can't demand more from a zero-cost card.

This is how envelopes can be achieved with the TOTGS Puzzle Completist objective

The other acquisition of this section has been a set of missions that will help us to get additional rewards by completing some SBCs. In total, it affects six challenges that refer to different hero cards, and for each one there are a different prize.

Complete Sonia Bompastor's SBC (available December 15-18): 2 unique player pack 78+.Complete Vicent Kompany's SBC (available from December 16 to 19): a unique kit and 2-player gold pack.Complete Paulo Futre's SBC (available December 17-20): premium gold envelope.Complete Abedi Pelé SBC (available December 18-21): 2 unique player pack 78+.Complete Nadine Kessler's SBC (available December 19-22): a unique kit and 2-player gold pack.Complete Wesley Sneijder's SBC (available December 15-18): 2 unique player pack 78+.

Having completed all these sections, we will be left with the group reward. In this case we have a pack of 11 unique players with a rating of 81+a pack that seems quite striking to us.

With each of these SBCs we will earn envelopes that are not of great quality, which will help at least the prices of the challenges are not high. We believe that it costs nothing to complete this type of template and that, in the long run, it will be very worth it for that envelope with cards of 81 or more average, so We recommend that you do not miss any delivery of this saga.

