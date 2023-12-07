When we reach this height, we will have to select between three very tempting rewards.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team* continues to advance with the Radioactive team, which arrived as a replacement for cards Thunderstruck (which have already achieved a new update and can still improve), about to disappear from the envelopes permanently. Many cards are already known from the event that will replace it, but the reality is that we already have lots of content to take advantage of.

In the Staff Challenges The Triple Improvement 84+ and the SBC of a very striking radioactive player that no one talks about stand out. On the other hand, in the goals We have missions like the Radioactivity Cup, thanks to which we can gain experience and level up in the season pass.

In fact, with the latest objectives that have been added, It is now possible to reach level 25where we find a tough choice that we are going to analyze in order to discover what is the best decision.

What is the best option at level 25 of the season pass?

Among the three options we have, there is one Player choice from RTTK, Vanguardist, Centurions and Triple Threat promotions, in which we have 4 cards to choose from; a pack of 3 players with a rating of 87+ and, finally, another pack that contains 20 cards with 83+.

RTTK/Vang/Cent/Triple Threat Player Choice

The number of cards that can be obtained in this Player Pick is huge. The truth is that The minimum valuation that they guarantee us is very little and hardly rules out players (7 in particular), giving room for articles that they are still very cheap they may appear to us.

It is true that there is always the possibility (although very small) of get the best footballers in this electionbut it is literally putting everything on one card. If the other options were worse, this would probably be more recommendedbut the reality is that, at least for us, it is the worst decision we can make.

3 player pack 87+

This type of packs They are always very sweetbut putting ourselves in the worst case always gives us a dose of reality. If we get 3 players in the envelope with an average of 87, something that wouldn’t surprise uswe would be getting cards for worth about 57,000 coinswhich is not bad at all to get “for free”.

It is true that normally in these envelopes We received two players with the lowest possible rating and one who could be better. The risk we want to take depends on us, but the envelope is not bad.

For us, this choice is highly recommended for those users who have the club quite full of lower socks and they need footballers with more valueeven if they are in less quantity.

Over 20 players 83+

This possibility is the one that seduces us the most and we explain why. First of all it is the option that fills our club the most, and in Ultimate Team, generally, the more the better. In addition, it is ideal for those who do have cards with a lot of average, but who they need more players of a lower rank.

Lastly, it is quite easy to match the value of the previous envelope although this doesn’t turn out too well. For example, if we were touched 18 cards of 83 and 2 of 87the content of the pack would already be similar.

In the end it is a matter of probability, The more cards the envelope has, the more chances there are that one of them will be good.. It is true that the guaranteed average is not that high, but we believe that the increase in volume makes it more worth it.

Is it better to open our reward now or wait?

If you choose the Player Pick it doesn’t matter, but if you are going to select one of the envelopes It is better that you take into account the promotions that are going to be added to the game. After the “Dynasties Players” join tomorrow we will have this event for a week and, thanks to a leakwe know what the next theme team will be about.

Our advice is that don’t give it too much thought and as soon as there are a couple of special players that fit you for the team open the envelopes.

