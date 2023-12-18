Like every Monday for some time now, the company's own official account has shared a small preview of what awaits us in the coming days.

With TOTGS equipment available in packs up to this Friday, the Winter Wildcards cards (of which the first has already been leaked) are already waiting their turn. The current event is inspired by footballers who performed very well during the group stage of UEFA competitionsin which the RTTKs have already received all the possible improvements, but will have to share the attention with the Thunderstruckwhich this weekend received the latest improvements.

Speaking of the content of the promotion, we have updates on the goals, where some missions will give us a very striking TOTGS; in the evolutions, with the last and most striking called Star in the making; and in the Staff Challengeswith the basic Hero Choice 86+ and the Showdown versions of Raso and Corboz as the latest additions.

In addition, we have the usual preview of what awaits us this week. After having already added the envelope with a Euro Cup player to all accounts, EA has released this image in which feature Mbappé's second POTM and a new Pundit Picksthis time from LaLiga.

This is the content that will arrive throughout the week

POTMs, Team of the Group Stage SBCs, plus more. Here’s a quick look forward at what’s arriving soon in Ultimate Team.#FC24 pic.twitter.com/OQcTG9yzBa — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) December 18, 2023

As we have said, the main thing is the new Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC, which we already know is Mbappé again. The Frenchman is called to break all price records and will thus accompany other great players who have a Squad Challenge.

Next to him in the image we see that content about the EURO is mentionedwhich is possibly some objectives to complete with our new cards.

In addition, in the SBCs they will also arrive TOTGS player challenges and a new Pundit Picks, which will be the second of the year. After the first one belonged to the Premier League, this one It will be from a footballer from the Spanish first division.

We close the group of Squad Challenges with the POTM from the Eredivisewith much less relevance, and with the announcement of new improvementsof which we will have to be aware to analyze if they are really worth it.

The last thing we have known is a new evolution. Without any more clue than this, we will have to wait to find out details such as your requirements, the attributes they improve or your price.

