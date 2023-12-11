Like every week, we can find an announcement on the official EA Sports FC 24 account with what awaits us in the coming days.

Join the conversation

This week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team will be dedicated to the team Ultimate Dynasties, which is the promotion that is active in envelopes. Even so, we continue to enjoy news in the Thunderstruck which, despite the fact that they disappeared from envelopes a couple of weeks ago, continue to receive new updates and continue to have options to improve). In turn, the most recent content also deserves attentionand especially when it brings so much news every day.

In the goals highlights the set of missions that we must complete with the Haaland that they have given us and in the Staff Challenges the new icon improvement, along with a POTM that has surprised everyone and another that even competitive players recommend.

These sections, to which we must add the evolutionswhich recently released a new formula called Midfield Dynasty, will be expanded throughout the week with content that EA has already given a preview of.

We will have Centurion icon SBC and new Showdowns

What’s upgrading your squad next? A quick look at what’s dropping this week in Ultimate Team.#FC24 pic.twitter.com/L6ueT7dsyD — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) December 11, 2023

With this tweet we have discovered least six types of content that will arrive little by little until the weekend. The only section that is not mentioned is that of objectivesalthough we do not rule out that it does receive some update, but the rest do have announced news to offer us.

In the Staff Challenges we will have a Centurion Icon SBC, which we don’t know if it will be from a specific card or it will be some kind of improvement. Furthermore, we will have the first women’s battle cards, specifically inspired by the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Finally, they stand out new improvements and challenges that will be available in this section, of which no further clues are given.

To finish all the information, the evolutions will get a new component that will continue to help us improve our articles. At the beginning of the game it seemed that this section it would be more exclusive and would receive less contentbut the reality is that its growth rate is brutal, to such a point that, with the right combination of evolutions, we could have had a card with 99 shot.

Join the conversation