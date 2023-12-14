It was part of the Squad Challenges that were included during the Thunderstruck promotion and was very cheap.

Join the conversation

Tomorrow we will receive the TOTGS team in Ultimate Team, which has already been fully filtered. This promotion will begin on a weekend in which we will all continue to pay close attention to the cards Thunderstruckwhich will be played a final update in many cases even though several weeks since your event.

Furthermore, we hope to have news on the store and in the evolutions, which have been victims of leaks. From the first section, the existence of a free envelope of 80 unique items and a new section of personalized envelopes has been announced. Furthermore, in the evolutions A founder update has been leaked.

The section of Staff Challenges It is not far behind either with a new very special icon envelope, a new POTM that will make many users regret it and the leak of a top Centurion icon. However, It doesn't hurt to take a look at the past either.and today we are going to talk to you about a player who, if you completed it at the time, now you have a real gem.

Lee Kang In Thunderstruck, a great player at a ridiculous price

The promotion of lightning players brought us a extraordinary content which served to encourage many users who were “in crisis” with the title. How is normal, almost all the attention went to the most expensive cards and that they had better attributes. However, this is not always the most correct.

For most players, special versions of footballers like Neymar or Vinícius Jr are unattainable. Therefore, it is much smarter to look at those cards that we can incorporate into our club, and that is where it came into the picture. Lee Kang In.

The Korean SBC It cost around 58,000 coins on all platforms, and even then it had brutal potential. Just paying a little attention to it was enough to predict that if I got all the upgrades (something very affordable considering the club he plays for) was going to be a versatile and very complete extreme.

Finally, PSG has not disappointed and has managed to improve his player's rating to 88, obtaining 2 best similar to one IF and two PlayStyle of silver extras that are Incisive Pass and Class. Although these are not the ones that have the most impact on the game, they are accompanied by incredible statistics.

Kang In has a 90 very balanced rhythm and a shot in which his 87 completion and 88 power. However, this player's best qualities are his passing (with 91 free-kick accuracy and 87 or higher in all attributes) and above all, on regattas.

We have tried Korean a lot and we can tell you that its 92 agility, 97 balance and 91 ball control are totally true. He is a soccer player who carries the ball close to his foot and who has a hard time shooting it to the ground, which helps you pass between rivals and find good finishing situations, something vital so that we do not accuse their 3 stars bad leg.

Beyond this last aspect, We can't find many more flaws in this playerperhaps it had a PlayStyle+, but we can't ask for much more. The links it provides and the versatilitybeing able to play as EI, MI or DC can help match teams, and on top of that it coexisted in SBCs with a Radioactive card that will soon disappear, which has a brutal performance and that helps us a lot with chemistry.

If at the time you acquired this player and you have him collecting dust at the club, We recommend that, at least, you give him the opportunity from the bench. On the other hand, if you did not complete it, the best thing you can do is learn from your mistake and have more vision the next time SBCs are released, especially when they are dynamic cards.

Join the conversation