In addition to his performance, the chemistry he offers through his card version and his price make him a footballer to take into account.

There are just over 24 hours left until we say goodbye to the Radioactive team, which arrived as a replacement for one of the best events of the yearthe one with the letters Thunderstruck. The players in this promotion have already achieved their second updates and can still continue to increase on average, adding improvements as we have been receiving new content.

In the goals we have the Radioactivity Cup missions while in the Staff Challenges These include the Basic Hero Pick, the Basic Icon Upgrade, and the 84+ Triple Upgrade.

This last section received yesterday, like every day, new SBCs in the form of envelopes and a footballer who has gone quite unnoticed. However, this radioactive letter seems to us to may become mandatory thanks to its price and the benefits it gives us with its special chemistry within its league.

Why Frankowski Radioactive is worth it

The Polish side, at first glance, It doesn’t seem like a great card.. We could say that it looks like a compliant lateral, but little more. However, beyond its statistics, which are actually not bad at all, it contains many characteristics that make it an option to take into account.

We have already mentioned two of them. This SBC does not exceed 27,000 coins on any platform, it is made up of only one template and in it We are not even required to have an IFonly an overall average of 84. That is, it is very easy to complete, although it does not last too long, just until December 12.

We have also mentioned the second advantage in passing, but it is worth emphasizing. Thanks to being a Radioactive letter, gives twice the chemistry for each parameter. Although with his team and his nationality this doesn’t help much, yes it is very interesting for any Ligue 1 card that now, or in the future, we want to include in our team.

Finally, there is one more factor to highlight in this player: can play both LD and LI. He has both positions among his possibilities and although he only has 3 stars bad leg We don’t think it will affect its performance. Furthermore, if we want to use him as a laner, he has fairly high offensive qualities for that position.

In short, for a fairly low cost we are saving a wild card that can be very useful later to integrate players from the French league in our template without making big changes and without being forced to use a player who makes our team worse. Finally, we believe that with the Polish statistics it is It is quite likely that it will soon be included in an evolution.

